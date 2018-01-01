Free
Blokks Private
Full access to all features for you and your team.
- create, customise and update your schedule
- embed and preview on your website
- no fees, no commitment
With just a few drags and drops, you can add days, stages and acts (or speakers) using our simple interface. Drop in some photos to make every event stand out. You can even include YouTube videos or third-party ticket links. Nice.
Blokks suits any level of technical know-how. With simple CSS tweaks you can dress your schedule – change colours, fiddle with fonts – to complement your branding. Or you can show off a little, by creating a design from scratch.
Blokks is designed with social in mind. By logging in with Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter, your visitors can save favourite events, get notifications when they’re about to start, and see which friends are going to be there.
Full access to all features for you and your team.
Upgrade to make your schedule visible to the public.